A long-drawn writers’ strike may have pushed several big-budget offerings to 2025, but 2024 will still see the return of several loved Hollywood franchises

Dune: Part Two

Release date: March 1

Denis Villeneuve—preparing to tell the tale of the second half of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel—is supported by a powerful cast comprising Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Zendaya. Protagonist Paul Atreides, the fictional character of the Dune universe, continues his journey as he seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Release date: March 29

Little is known about this edition of the franchise, however, considering the way in which Afterlife culminated, there is abundant scope to take the narrative ahead in varied directions.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release date: June 28

The upcoming American post- apocalyptic horror movie is being helmed by Michael Sarnoski, and is based on an original story by John Krasinski. The third edition of the A Quiet Place franchise is intended to be a spin-off prequel. Its previous two editions released in 2018 and 2021.

Inside Out 2

Release date: June 14

A sequel to 2015’s animated coming-of-age film that follows 11-year-old Riley and the five emotions in her brain—Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Fear (Bill Hader) and Anger (Lewis Black)—this edition sees the introduction of a new emotion, Anxiety. Oops!

Despicable Me 4

Release date: July 3

Gru and his family get together to fight in the Anti-Villain League in this upcoming edition of the supervillian franchise. Considering the monumental theatrical run of the last edition of the franchise, fans have had their eyes pinned on this instalment ever since voice actor Steve Carell (Gru) shared details of the story.

Deadpool 3

Release date: July 26

With its past two editions, released in 2016 and 2018, respectively, being among the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, Deadpool 3 evidently has the attention of cinephiles in 2024. Neither the trailer nor the title for Marvel’s film have been announced, but Ryan Reynolds, who will return as the foul-mouthed comical superhero, announced the news on his channel.

Beetlejuice 2

Release date: September 6

Tim Burton joins hands with Michael Keaton again to reprise his iconic characters in this sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice. Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will also reprise their characters, Lydia and Delia Deetz, while Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Lydia’s daughter.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Release date: December 13

Kenji Kamiyama’s upcoming directorial film is a prequel that will be an anime adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s world. Set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, the film follows the story of Helm Hammerhand, voiced by Brian Cox.

Venom 3

Release date: November 8

The third edition of the Venom franchise will see Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two instalments, take on directorial duties for the first time with this film. Tom Hardy, who reprises his roles as Eddie Brock and Venom, and also serves as a producer, is seen as an investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote that imbues him with super-human abilities and a violent alter-ego.

Gladiator 2

Release date: November 22

Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical drama is a sequel to his highly successful 2000 film starring Russell Crowe, and Joaquin Phoenix. The original had received 12 nominations at the Academy Awards, of which it won five. It followed the story of a Roman general (Maximus, played by Crowe), who becomes the victim of a coup by Commodus (Phoenix).