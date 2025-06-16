Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal is demanding a high-level inquiry into the recent Pune bridge collapse that killed four people. He questioned why the bridge remained open if it was unsafe, especially since the government claims funds for a new bridge were approved a year ago but it was never built

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. File Pic.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into the bridge collapse in Pune district a day earlier, which resulted in four deaths. He questioned why the bridge was kept open to the public if it was unsafe.

Four people died and 18 were seriously injured when a 32-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani River in the Kundamal area of Maval tehsil collapsed on Sunday afternoon."Why does the BJP coalition government wake up only after an accident? Why was the dangerous bridge kept open when it was known that hundreds of tourists visit Kundamal during monsoon? The state government must fix responsibility and file a case of culpable homicide against concerned officials," Sapkal said.

The government is now claiming funds for a new bridge were approved a year ago, but Sapkal questioned why it was not built during this period.

"The administration is saying that a board was installed on that bridge. But because of the lax attitude of the administration, 55 people were swept away. Many of them were rescued, but four people died and six were seriously injured. Giving Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased does not mean the government's responsibility ends," he asserted.

Sapkal also called Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive to conduct a structural audit of all dangerous bridges a farce. "Accidents happen, people die and the government throws some money at them and forgets about it. This vicious cycle must end," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the incident was the result of the administration's neglect and apathy. He also slammed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who has been the district's guardian minister for several years, in this regard.

"Being the guardian minister of Pune is his pride and ego. He thinks he is synonymous with Pune. Why didn't he ensure the amount sanctioned for the bridge repair last year was utilised? According to the information I have, Rs 15 crore was sought, and Rs 8 crore was sanctioned. What happened to that money?" Raut asked.

According to authorities, the iron structure collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored a warning board there declaring it unsafe.

