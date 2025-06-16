So far, 38 people have been rescued, six are in intensive care, and two bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are ongoing, with nearly 45 to 50 individuals feared to have been swept away by the strong river currents, intensified by recent rains

NDRF and SDRF personnel help in rescue operations at the site where the bridge collapsed. Pic/By Special Arrangement

A decades-old iron bridge over the Indrayani River at Kundmala near Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, triggering shock and panic across the region. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm when the bridge was packed with over 100 tourists enjoying the early monsoon.



So far, 38 people have been rescued, six are in intensive care, and two bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are ongoing, with nearly 45 to 50 individuals feared to have been swept away by the strong river currents, intensified by recent rains.

Heavy footfall

According to eyewitnesses, the bridge suddenly gave way under the weight of the crowd. Around 125 tourists were reportedly on the structure when it collapsed. Many remained trapped for hours.

At least three individuals are believed to be trapped beneath submerged sections of the bridge

A survivor said, “We were just posing for photos when the bridge gave way beneath our feet." Swapnil Kumar, another witness, said, “The tourists were all standing in the middle when the bridge suddenly collapsed. A few fell in, some were left hanging. We pulled out those we could."

The bridge, once a key pedestrian link for surrounding villages, had become a popular weekend destination for visitors from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Mumbai. It was especially favoured for pre-wedding photoshoots.

Emergency response

Two National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams comprising 50 personnel were immediately deployed, confirmed Deepak Tiwari, Second-in-Command of the NDRF’s 5th Battalion in Pune. Multiple emergency services responded swiftly, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigades, local disaster teams, and medical units.

Injured individuals were rushed to nearby facilities, including Pawana Hospital, Mimer Hospital, and Atharva Hospital in Somatane Phata. According to official reports, 18 people were injured, six of them critically. At least three individuals are believed to be trapped beneath submerged sections of the bridge. Cranes are now being used to remove the twisted metal remains.

Neglected warnings

Preliminary investigations suggest the bridge was in a severely dilapidated condition. Though a warning sign had been placed, no barricades or active monitoring were in place. Local residents report that vehicles were still being allowed to cross despite visible rust and structural damage. No crowd control or safety arrangements had been made, even during peak tourist hours.

Two NDRF teams comprising 50 personnel were deployed at the site. Pics/By Special Arrangement

A local villager said, “The bridge was meant only for pedestrians. We’ve warned people repeatedly that it was unsafe, but no one listened. Today, it was overcrowded and shaking, but tourists were still busy taking selfies." Local leaders have confirmed that no structural audit had been conducted in recent years, and the absence of safety measures significantly contributed to the tragedy.

Government Response

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called the incident “deeply painful and extremely unfortunate.” He assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out and strict action taken against those found negligent. “Preliminary reports indicate the bridge was in a dangerous condition and poorly maintained. I have directed the administration to investigate the matter urgently,” he said. He also urged the public not to believe in rumours and to rely only on verified information from official sources. “All necessary medical support will be provided to the injured,” he added.

Search efforts hampered

Authorities confirmed that some victims may still be trapped under debris. Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, who visited the site in the evening, told reporters, “It is difficult to confirm how many people are missing at the moment. An extensive search is underway.”

Local MLA Sunil Shelke and Pune Divisional Commissioner have also reached the site. The administration is working in close coordination with the District Collector, police superintendent, and other key officials. An alert has been issued across Pune and adjoining areas to keep disaster response teams on standby.

MLA Sunil Shelke stated, “This bridge was built 30 years ago to facilitate the movement of farmers. It collapsed under the excess weight of tourists and two-wheelers. Two people have died.” He added, “We used to repair the bridge from time to time, but it wasn’t designed for such heavy footfall.”

125

Approximate no. of people who were on the bridge during the collapse