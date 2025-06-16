Ahmedabad plane crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has saddened the entire state. The state government accorded him a solemn and dignified farewell, honouring his legacy and distinguished service to public life with utmost respect

Mortal remains of Vijay Rupani handed over to his family with state honours in Ahmedabad. Pic/NIMESH DAVE

Listen to this article Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani accorded state honours, mortal remains handed over to family x 00:00

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, has saddened the entire state. The state government accorded him a solemn and dignified farewell, honouring his legacy and distinguished service to public life with utmost respect. A Guard of Honour was also presented to the former Chief Minister as a mark of state respect during his last rites.

The Gujarat Government on Sunday announced one day of state mourning on Monday, June 16, 2025, to honour late former CM Vijay Rupani.

Ex-CM Vijay Rupani tragically lost his life in the Ahmedabad plane crash on 12 June 2025. The London-bound flight crashed just seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Following the Ahmedabad plane crash, under the directives of the state government, the administration and the health department accelerated the process of identifying the deceased and handing over the mortal remains to their families. The highly sensitive process of DNA sampling for Mr Vijay Rupani was also completed on Monday morning with utmost seriousness and swiftness before the remains were handed over to his family.

Today, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the mortal remains of the late leader were accorded a Guard of Honour as per official government guidelines. Following the tribute, the mortal remains were respectfully handed over to his family members, including his wife and son, with state honours. The entire process was conducted solemnly and in strict adherence to government protocol.

The State Government paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, by remembering his visionary leadership, integrity, and compassion in public life, and his contributions to public welfare.

At Civil Hospital, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was joined by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Cooperation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak, along with several political leaders, senior officials, and representatives from various institutions and communities who gathered to pay their respects.

On 12 June, the state was engulfed in grief following the passing of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the tragic plane crash. His final rites were conducted in Gujarat's Rajkot.