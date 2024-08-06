After netizens slam alcohol disclaimer carried in large font in Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters, CBFC drops warning from Trap

The disclaimer ran prominently in The Bikeriders; Deapool & Wolverine; Trap

In recent weeks, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) attracted the wrath of cinephiles, who expressed their displeasure about the prominent alcohol warning displayed in film scenes depicting the consumption of liquor. The debate amplified in the past fortnight, as some scenes in Hollywood biggies Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters featured the disclaimer. Now, the CBFC seems to have done a turnaround with M Night Shyamalan’s Trap, in which the warning is conspicuously missing.

An insider tells us that the Prasoon Joshi-headed board decided to remove these warnings from the August 2 release, after the social media uproar. The source says, “The CBFC internally decided that the Josh Hartnett-starrer, which has several drinking scenes set in a concert, didn’t need an alcohol warning signatory.”

After the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, netizens lamented about the warnings. A user on X wrote, “Deadpool & Wolverine is censored [a certain cuss word] with a long-running warning of ‘Alcohol is injurious to health’ occupying 5 to 10 per cent IMAX screen in 3D. Are Indian adults not equipped to handle adult/R-rated content from the West?” Since 2012, anti-smoking messages have mandatorily featured in all films that depict nicotine consumption. In contrast, while the liquor brands have been blurred in scenes, the application of anti-liquor disclaimer has been inconsistent. Its application increased in the recent months.

While the CBFC’s decision to not feature a warning in Trap was viewed as a victory for artistic freedom, others questioned the inconsistency in the board’s approach. A filmmaker, on condition of anonymity, tells mid-day, “It’s great that Trap doesn’t have these intrusive warnings, but why make exceptions? Either enforce it uniformly or rethink the policy.”

The members of CBFC, however, are believed to be in support of the alcohol disclaimers. An insider says, “Such measures are necessary to curb the glorification of alcohol consumption in films. We could decide to place them differently, but it’s important to place them."