'Deadpool & Wolverine', 'Inside Out 2', 'Moana 2': Check out exciting announcements made at CinemaCon 2024

At CinemaCon 2024, Disney presented some of the most awaited titles from their slate with the latest updates for highly anticipated titles such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King amongst many others. Along with exclusive footage and intriguing announcements here are some of the highlights from the presentation.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige unveiled nine-minute footage from 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

While fans across the world eagerly await the entry of the ‘Marvel Jesus’: Deadpool and his mutant ally with shiny claws, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige took to the stage of CinemaCon 2024 highlighting the ‘R-Rated’ film, Kicking things off with Deadpool & Wolverine. A sizzle reel with extended trailer footage was followed by nine minutes of extended footage of Wade Wilson retiring his Katanas only to be suiting up yet another time after being summoned by the Time Variance Authority to save the sacred timeline. Full of F-Bombs and R-rated humour, Deadpool & Wolverine shone at CinemaCon 2024 and is all set to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Amy Poehler introduced Pixar’s 'Inside Out 2'

Amy Poehler, who is set to reprise ‘Joy’ in Inside Out 2, took to the stage to introduce the most awaited animated sequel of the year with the footage showcasing ‘Riley’, the protagonist of Inside Out 2 returning as a teenager in her journey to impress the older kids at the girls' hockey team camp she wins a spot on. However, in her mind, newly emerged emotions Anxiety, Boredom, Envy, and Embarrassment take charge of her emotional console as she navigates through the challenges of teenage. Inside Out 2 will be released in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Dwayne Johnson showed up to confirm his reprisal as ‘Maui’ the demigod in ‘Moana 2’

Amidst speculations of Dwayne Johnson’s exit from the Moana franchise, the beloved action star took to CinemaCon with a group of Hawaiian dancers and percussionists. Performing at the Moana 2 segment confirming his reprisal of ‘Maui’ a demigod pal to Disney’s Moana which shimmered with the audiences’ applause delighted with his pleasant surprise to the audiences.

Mufasa: The Lion King first look revealed

Director Barry Jenkins discussed the much-anticipated prequel to ‘The Lion King’, presenting a first-look teaser. He expressed that the movie is "so full of heart" and confirmed that the upcoming film will be full of songs, portraying a story of Mufasa, Scar, and others going on a journey throughout Africa.

Along with some of the biggest reveals, Disney also took the platform to share exciting announcements and updates from the most awaited titles such as Captain America: Brave New World, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, and Alien: Romulus amongst others.