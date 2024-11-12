Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackmans Deadpool Wolverine out now on OTT heres where you can watch

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine out now on OTT, here's where you can watch

Updated on: 12 November,2024 06:30 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film released in theatres worldwide in July 2024

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine out now on OTT, here's where you can watch

Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest-grossing Rated-R film of all time, makes its streaming debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Certified Fresh and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes™ and celebrated by critics as “just really f*cking fun” (Kristy Puchko, Mashable), “fires on all cylinders, and one viewing is not enough” (Pete Hammond, Deadline), and “The Greatest Film Ever Made” (Ryan Reynolds), the Disney+ Hotstar release goes far beyond the fourth wall with hilarious and insightful filmmaker commentary featuring director/producer/writer, Shawn Levy, and star/producer/writer, Ryan Reynolds.


When and where to watch Deadpool & Wolverine?


The film released in theatres worldwide in July 2024. It has grossed USD1.34 billion worldwide, becoming the 20th-highest-grossing film of all time, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the second-highest-grossing film of 2024. The movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Deadpool & Wolverine Film Synopsis

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his home world faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to... oh hell, just watch the movie. Synopses are stupid.

The film was directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively star as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Logan/Wolverine, alongside Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen. 

This Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film has a host of cameos which will keep you on the edge of your seats. Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch was probably one of the most guarded and unexpected cameos. Henry Cavill as Wolverine variant, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Channing Tatum as Gambit add to the excitement of the film.

Deadpool vs Wolverine hugh jackman ryan reynolds marvel Disney+ Hotstar hollywood news

