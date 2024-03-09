Demi Lovato has beauty advice for her teenage self, says, 'Have your own standards'

Singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato, opened up about the effect of beauty standards on her adolescent self

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has spoken up about the influence of beauty standards on her teenage self. Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, shared the advice she would give her teenage self, reports People magazine.

She also spoke about how beauty standards shouldn’t impact how people see themselves. She told People, “What I would tell my teenage self is don't hold yourself to anybody else's standards but your own.”

She added, “And if your own becomes too critical, then look within yourself and try to find that self-love. I think it's really important to find self-love no matter what age you are.”

As per People, Lovato has been in the limelight for most of her career, she starred in ‘Barney & Friends’ at the age of 10, and after a career-making stint on Disney Channel, 8 albums under her belt, Lovato has had time to think about what beauty and age mean in the music industry. For Lovato, spending so much time on sets has given her a lot of opportunities to learn about beauty and makeup from the best of the best.

“The best beauty tip that I've got from someone on set is to never sleep in your makeup,” they revealed. “I never did that anyways, but to hear it over again was just really important and kind of stuck with me. I never sleep in my makeup. It doesn't matter how late the night goes, it doesn't matter if I'm up until the morning, I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I'm very diligent about it. I'm just past that.”

The singer and actor has also been candid about her struggles with bullying, addiction and mental health. She revealed that people would write “hate petitions” about her and would say hateful things on social media while she was in the throes of addiction. Now, Lovato has better ways to deal with hate online.

