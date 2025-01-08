Hollywood actress Demi Moore took to Instagram to share a post about her first-ever Golden Globe Award. The Substance actress got emotional as she shared a heartfelt post

After a career spanning over four decades, Demi Moore has finally received her first-ever Golden Globe.

On Sunday (early Monday morning in India), Moore won the prestigious award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in the horror film 'The Substance'.

Still riding the high of her achievement, the 62-year-old actress took to Instagram the following day to express her overwhelming joy and gratitude.

In a heartfelt post, Moore shared a photo of herself with an open-mouth grin while holding her Golden Globe, describing the honour as both a shock and a source of immense joy.

"Woke up this morning still in shock but full of so much joy, love, and gratitude for this honor and recognition," Moore wrote in the caption.

She continued, "I am so deeply humbled and the little girl in me is saying F--- YEAH!" adding a special thank you to the Golden Globes for their recognition.

Moore's victory was not only celebrated by the actress herself, but also by her three daughters--Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The trio was visibly emotional as they reacted to the moment on social media.

Rumer Willis, 36, expressed how proud she was of her mother's win, writing on her Instagram Stories, "What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work your entire career," she added, "This is just the beginning."

Scout Willis, shared her excitement as well, saying, "I am so beyond proud, my entire body is buzzing. I am so overwhelmed with joy and pride and gratitude!!"

Meanwhile, Tallulah Willis called her mother "the greatest teacher."

In addition to her Instagram post, Moore shared a video with her family, showing herself triumphantly holding the Golden Globe while excitedly shouting, "I love you guys!"

During her award acceptance speech, Moore confessed, "I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," adding, "I'm just so humbled and so grateful."

Moore shared a piece of advice she had received from a woman years ago, "Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick."

