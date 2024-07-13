The couple’s 38,000 sq ft mansion boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms

Jeniffer Lopez with Ben Affleck

After spending the Fourth of July apart on opposite coasts, Ben Affleck and Jeniffer Lopez have put their Beverly Hills mansion on sale. The couple’s 12-bedroom and 24-bathroom California home was publicly listed on Thursday, after reports of them selling the property first appeared last month.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, who have been married since 2022, purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023 for USD 60,805,000. The listing stated that the home was “recently renovated with the highest level of quality”, and features several amenities such as a bar, sports lounge, fully equipped gym, boxing ring and courts for basketball and pickleball.

Celebrity real estate agent Josh Altman, who is not involved with the sale of the couple’s property, had previously spoken about what high-profile celebrities could encounter when publicly putting their homes on the market. “There’s always going to be people who pretend [to be potential buyers] because they just get a kick out of touring a house, or they want to see a famous person’s house,” he said. Sharing that the access is going to be extremely limited, Altman reportedly added that the viewing will be permitted only after a submission proof of funds.

