Robert Downey Jr.'s rumoured fees for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been revealed. The actor confirmed he will transition from playing Iron Man to portraying the Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This announcement was made during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H. According to a report, the Oscar-winning actor is charging $80 million (around Rs 670 crore) for these films.

A source told Variety that the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, will direct the Avengers films for $80 million, while RDJ is charging much more to play Doctor Doom. The report mentioned that the Russo Brothers' deal doesn't include back-end compensation but has performance bonuses if the films reach $750 million and $1 billion. The directors will also co-produce the Avengers films.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the news

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will not reprise his role as Iron Man. He will now be seen playing the Marvel villain Doctor Doom in a new 'Avengers' movie titled 'Avengers: Doomsday'. This news has, however, left actor Gwyneth Paltrow surprised and she has reacted to it, according to Variety.

Both films will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who previously directed Downey as Iron Man in Marvel's blockbusters 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

It's unclear if Downey is portraying Tony Stark, who became Doctor Doom in the MCU's multiverse, or the genuine Victor von Doom from the comics. However, his co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow seems startled by the actor's return to Marvel.

"I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Paltrow asked in the comments section of Downey's Instagram post announcing his return to Marvel as Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers added in the same comments section, "We've always said green is your color..."

Paltrow has been friends with Downey for more than a decade, since the two were cast as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in 2008's "Iron Man," which launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They went on to star in two more independent "Iron Man" films and starred together in a number of other Marvel films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," and others.

(With inputs from ANI)