Heavy rains lashed Toronto causing power outages in multiple areas. Rapper Drake shared a video of dirty water entering his vanity and walk-in wardrobe.

Drake Pic/Instagram

Rapper Drake took to his social media and shared a video of his USD 100 million Toronto mansion flooded due to torrential rains hitting Canada’s largest city. The clip shows Drake making his way through ankle-deep water, damaging his furniture and other luxury amenities.

“This better be Espresso Martini,” wrote the rapper in his caption as dirty water entered his vanity and walk-in wardrobe.

Drake shares video of his house flooded by the severe rainfall in Toronto:



“This better be Espresso Martini” pic.twitter.com/Jc96Qi7FSH — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2024

As per AP news, heavy rains lashed Toronto causing power outages in multiple areas. The fire services said it rescued 14 people. Flooding also disrupted life in many other parts of the Toronto region, with the provincial police warning of flooding on parts of highways and local police forces urging caution.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said that shorelines, rivers, and streams should be considered dangerous. It said more than 10 cm (4 inches) of rain had fallen in pockets across Toronto. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the number of Toronto Hydro electricity customers without power was down to about 109,000 by late afternoon.

Back in May, Drake's Toronto mansion became the focal point of a drive-by shooting incident, leaving a security guard seriously injured. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toronto police swiftly responded to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in the city's Bridle Path district, where a security guard, stationed outside Drake's residence, fell victim to the attack. The wounded guard was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Drake is making headlines for his feud with Kendrick Lamar, which began in May. It saw both releasing multiple diss tracks. Lamar's "Not Like Us" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying his win. The release of this music video is the cherry on top of his victory.

Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, the video features cameos from prominent West Coast figures, including producer Mustard, who wears a Toronto Blue Jays cap in a jab at Drake, and Compton-born NBA star DeMar DeRozan.

(With inputs from ANI)