Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa brought the house down with her energetic performance in Mumbai on Saturday evening. However, the biggest surprise was when the singer performed to the viral 'Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo' mashup. The track switch took the audience by surprise. Ever since videos of that bit have gone viral on social media. An influencer who recorded the moment at the concert also got a response from Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa on performing to Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo

A reel shared by a social media influencer, featured Dua’s performance from the concert and was captioned as: “SRK aya ya nai (did SRK come or not) (sic).” The video had the words, "I can't believe Dua Lipa did this!!"

Unexpectedly the singer replied, “I Had to, Too much fun!! (sic).”

Dua Lipa surprised the audiences at her Mumbai concert when she pulled off a stunner with a mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ and ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’.

The mash-up is a viral hit, and was created by DJ Ruchir. Ruchir, a fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan considers 'Woh Ladki Jo' one of his favourite songs. "As a 90s kid and an SRK fan, this legendary song is my all time favourite and with Dua Lipa's Levitating taking over the charge, I knew I had to fuse them together," he said in an introductory video he created for himself on Instagram in July this year.

Ruchir had uploaded a reel on Instagram using the audio in 2021. In December 2022, he uploaded an extended version of the mashup on his YouTube channel which currently has 20 million views.

After Dua Lipa's surprise act, Ruchir took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "@dualipa performing on my mashup is the greatest achievement of my life".

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Lipa admitted she had heard the mashup and was “blown away” by it. She called it "amazing”. When asked who her favourite Bollywood actor is, she said, “I love Shah Rukh Khan!” During her previous performance in the city in 2019, Lipa had met Shah Rukh Khan and the duo did the superstar's iconic pose.

About Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert

The 29-year-old is on her Radical Optimism Tour and played an almost two-hour non-stop set at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai on November 30. This is her second performance in Mumbai. She began her set with her hit number, Training Season, and went on to sing her other hits like New Rules, Be The One, Dance The Night (Barbie; 2023), One Kiss, Break My Heart, among others. Addressing the audience from the stage, Lipa said, “I love you Mumbai… I am blown away by all this energy. We are going to have a lot of fun. Tonight is about us; it is about me and you and us living in the moment.”

Calling it “a special night”, Lipa spoke about her association with the country, “I am so overwhelmed by the turnout. Thank you so much for being here.”

“I have spent a fair bit of time in India, travelling and coming here for work; to see and visit. I am so taken back by the culture, the energy, the people, that I keep coming back," she added.