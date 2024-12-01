Pictures of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's meeting with pop-star Dua Lipa have gone viral on social media. The pictures show her posing with the pop star

Dua Lipa with Sitara & Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar & Sitara pose with Dua Lipa at her Mumbai concert; pics go viral

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of actor Mahesh Babu, attended the grand concert in Mumbai last night. The little one was there to attend Dua Lipa's concert. Sitara was accompanied by her mother, Namrata Shirodkar, Sukumar, and Vamsi Paidipally. At the concert, Sitara lived the dream of many as she got a chance to meet the pop star, Dua Lipa.

Now, pictures of Sitara's meeting with Dua Lipa have gone viral on social media. The pictures show her posing with the pop star, and Sitara was beaming like a butterfly. Namrata Shirodkar also shared a video of all of them posing together on her Instagram story.

In the picture that Namrata shared on Instagram, the pop star is in a white dress with a thigh-high slit, while Sitara is seen wearing a sparkling black off-shoulder mini dress. Along with them, we could also spot Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata, in a stylish blue top and printed black and grey pants. A picture of Sitara taking a selfie as Dua Lipa stands close to her is also going viral on social media.

Dua Lipa performs Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo mashup

Fans were quite elated when Dua Lipa made the historic moment by performing the mashup during the live concert. Videos of the iconic moment are all over the internet, and fans are gushing over it.

The lucky ones who got the chance to see this live included fans and some high-profile celebrities. Celebs like Radhika Ambani, Ibrahim Khan, Neha Sharma, and Aisha Sharma were among those attending the grand concert. A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mashup of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing.” Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.