Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and yesteryear actress Shilpa Shirodkar is a participant on the ongoing reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode recently, host Salman Khan mentioned the name of the Telugu superstar while having a chat with Shirodkar. The host was talking about the difference between on-screen and off-screen images when he referenced Mahesh Babu and praised him for being a simple family man.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, Salman was heard saying, "Shilpa [Shirodkar], your brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, on screen he is like that. But in real life he is not like that. Woh ek screen ka jo ek posture hain, ek jo bhagne ka style hain, ek action ka hain, ek look hain! Woh ek attitude dikhta hain. But real life main toh hain nahi! Simple sa aadmi hain, family man hain (He has a posture, a way of running, doing action… he has a look. He has an attitude. But not in real life, where he is a simple person, a family man)".

When Salman spoke highly of Mahesh Babu, Shirodkar was filled with pride and smiled.

What Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar reacted to Shilpa's Bigg Boss participation

In an interview with Times of India, Shilpa had said that her sister Namrata and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu were excited about his participation. "(Namrata and Mahesh) are very happy for me. They are very proud of me and they just know that whatever I do, I'll do it myself. I know I'm going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They are very supportive of me,” Shilpa Shirodkar said.

Previously, Shilpa Shirodkar shared her reasons behind participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18. “Every time I watched the show, my daughter used to say that I should go on it. The family is very happy that I am going inside the house. I was looking for work, my daughter is now 20, and my husband travels a lot for his work, so I wanted to come back to do something for myself,” the actress said in an interview with Indianexpress.com.

She added, “I was trying to look for work and connect with people, but everybody kept telling me there was no work. I am taking this up because I am an actor by profession, it's my job, so what better platform than this for me?”