Bigg Boss 18 Weekend ka Vaar:

Hina Khan and Alice Kaushik

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend ka Vaar: Top 2 contender Alice Kaushik evicted; Hina Khan gets emotional as Salman asks, 'Beat kardiya?'

Bigg Boss 18 has reached its halfway point, and today's eviction came as a shock. Alice Kaushik, who entered the house as one of the Top 2 contestants, was eliminated. Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who is battling stage three cancer, entered the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode and gave a reality check to everyone in the house. The "Sher Khan" of Bigg Boss history first made her entry on stage and met Salman Khan, who asked Hina about her cancer journey and how she is fighting it. The actress was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed while speaking to Salman and later to Bigg Boss about her battle with cancer.

Alice Kaushik's elimination

Alice Kaushik was introduced to viewers as one of the Top 2 contestants, alongside Vivian Dsena. However, as Bigg Boss stated, this season is all about 'Time Ka Tandav,' and the audience's vote decided that even after being called one of the Top 2, Alice Kaushik had to say goodbye to the housemates due to receiving the least votes. Her eviction was even more surprising when Salman Khan asked who feared their time would end today, and Alice was the only one who raised her hand. When Alice raised her hand, Salman told her not to manifest negative thoughts, as it had come true for her.

Hina Khan enters the Bigg Boss house

Hina Khan first met Salman Khan on stage, who introduced her as Sher Khan. As Hina met Salman on stage, he asked her, "Beat kardiya?" and that’s when Hina got emotional. She shared that she had just finished chemotherapy and was still fighting. Salman reassured Hina that she would 1000% beat the disease and come out healthy. Later, she entered the house and gave the housemates a reality check. She specifically asked Karan Veer Mehra to open his eyes, as Shilpa Shirodkar was "riding two boats" while keeping Vivian Dsena as her priority.

Hina Khan’s battle against breast cancer

The actress was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been fighting this battle bravely. She has been documenting her journey and openly discussing the stigma surrounding hair loss during chemotherapy. The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up shaved her head before she started losing her hair and made a wig out of it, which she confidently wears. She also shared a post about battling the loss of her eyelashes due to chemotherapy.