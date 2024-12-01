Director Rahul Dholakia believes history has been kinder to Raees even though the box office wasn’t, as he returns seven years after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer with Agni

Shah Rukh Khan in Raees

Why did we not think of this until now? The question hit director Rahul Dholakia as soon as he thought about making a film about firefighters. The oversight also told him how India doesn’t place enough importance on the real-life heroes. From there was born his next, Agni. “I had read about a little boy in America, who was made a fireman for a day as firefighters were his heroes. We don’t see that in India. The audience doesn’t consider them as heroes,” rues the director.

The first look of Agni

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher and Sai Tamhankar, the Prime Video offering seems like a natural fit in Dholakia’s filmography, which consists of intimate stories bearing social relevance. Did going back to a smaller film after the ambitious Raees (2017) feel more comfortable? “Every film is different. The idea is to tell a story with conviction and make it reach as many people as it can. Sometimes, I feel like releasing Parzania [2008] on YouTube so that more people watch it,” he says.

Most of Dholakia’s work has earned more appreciation long after the release. It’s true of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer too. On its release, the industry and audience only spoke of how Raees couldn’t set the box office on fire. Does he feel history has been kinder to it? “I feel history should be kinder to Parzania too. But yes, so many films have been compared to Raees. People have said that it had one of the first bad guys [as the central figure, in recent times]. [Filmmakers] have got inspired by Raees and made films that went on to make more money,” he smiles.



Rahul Dholakia

Raees will always be special to the director as it gave him the chance to collaborate with Khan. “One grows and learns when working with Shah Rukh. I don’t know how I have changed since, in terms of choosing my stories or directing. But the beauty of working with him is he could be a superstar outside; on set, he is Shah Rukh, the actor. On the first day of the shoot, he said, ‘Why don’t you come and eat with me over there?’ We had built his dressing room on the set and called it Mini Mannat. When I told him that I’ll eat with the crew in the cafeteria, he said, ‘Theek hai, main bhi aata hoon.’ He ate with us for a few days. If he was Shah Rukh Khan, the star, he would have kept that distance. People can say anything about his acting, but he does what’s needed.”