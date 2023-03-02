Ed Sheeran announces release of new album 'Subtract'

Breaking News
02 March,2023
ED Sheeran has announced that his fifth studio album, Subtract, will delve into his personal journey through “fear, depression and anxiety.”

ED Sheeran has announced that his fifth studio album, Subtract, will delve into his personal journey through “fear, depression and anxiety.” Produced and composed with Aaron Dessner of the National, the album follows the British singer-songwriter’s most recent release, F64, which came out on January 19 and was dedicated to his buddy and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards, who died last year at the age of 31.


Talking about his upcoming offering, Sheeran said, “I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then, at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health.” 



He shared that working on the album helped him deal with the health issues that his pregnant wife was experiencing, Edwards’ passing, and defending his creative integrity in court: “I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out.” 


The Grammy-winning artist’s previous studio album, Equals, dropped on October 29, 2021, featuring hits Shivers, Bad habits, and 2Step. His Camila Cabello collaboration Bam Bam, which released on March 4, 2022, was nominated for the pop duo at the 2023 Grammys. Sheeran is currently on his worldwide Mathematics Tour.

