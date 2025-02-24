As per ‘Female First UK’, on Valentine's Day, the 34-year-old singer shared a photo of Cherry, which was captioned with a red heart emoji and the word "Azizam"

Ed Sheeran. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ed Sheeran’s new track Azizam is inspired by his wife Cherry and their love affair x 00:00

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has shared that his next single is inspired by his wife Cherry Seaborn.



The 'Shape of You' hitmaker, who has daughters Lyra, four, and two-year-old Jupiter with his spouse, is preparing to release 'Azizam', a Persian term of endearment which means "my dear" or "my beloved" and filmed an accompanying music video with comic Omin Djalili in south London earlier this week, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column, “Ed can’t wait for everyone to hear the new record, mainly because it’s inspired by Cherry and their love affair. A huge budget has been thrown at the video, which features a stunning wedding and none other than Omid. “They all had such a fun time making the video and can’t wait to release it into the world”.

While there is no release date confirmed for the track yet, the outlet reports it could be a "summer smash hit".

As per ‘Female First UK’, on Valentine's Day, the 34-year-old singer shared a photo of Cherry, which was captioned with a red heart emoji and the word "Azizam".

Earlier this month, Ed seemingly confirmed his next record will be called 'Play'. The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker released a series of mathematical symbol-titled records, ‘+’, ‘x’, ‘÷’, ‘=’ and ‘-’ and after a fan asked if he's going to drop a similarly-themed LP, he has now suggested his next studio effort, which will follow 2023's 'Autumn Variations', will be 'Play'.

A fan commented on Memezar's post about the Grammy winner changing his profile picture on social media, pondering, "guys what math is he gonna do next?".

Ed himself responded, "Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school”.

Before teasing, "Play coming soon though”. It's not the first time the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker has hinted at 'Play' being his next record. He wrote online, “See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop, and have a good holiday season x”.

The singer previously confirmed his next record is complete.

