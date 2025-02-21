A noticeable increase in anti-Valentine sentiment was recorded among younger daters, making them seem almost "love-proof" this Day of Love

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article From 'Love-Proofing' to 'Re-Connect Rush': Relationship trends that took over Valentine's Day x 00:00

The 2025 Love Week came with romance, pressure, and new trends, many of which will define this year not only among Millennials but also Gen-Z.

ADVERTISEMENT

A consumer survey by Indian dating app, QuackQuack, highlighted the shift in daters' approach toward the day and differences between the two generations.

There was a steady mix of 'follow the tradition' and 'challenge the norms.' GenZs, as reported by the app, called the day a consumerist trap and repetitive. QuackQuack's founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "There was a significant rise in matches on the 12 and 13 of February, with a comparative dip on the 14. The same was noted in terms of chat length and messages. We also noticed the re-connect rush among Millennials, along with some surprising dating behavior among the Gen-Z."

The study was conducted among 13,400 active users between 18 and 35 across 12 Indian states, providing valuable insight into their experiences, expectations, and trends.

The "Love-Proofing" Trend among GenZs

A noticeable increase in anti-Valentine sentiment was recorded among younger daters, making them seem almost "love-proof" this Day of Love. Participants between 18 and 25 saw the day as an overly commercialized event. More than 12% of the respondents voiced their resentment over the pressure to showcase some grand gesture and participate in obligatory gift-giving with a "more the price of the gift, more your interest" attitude.

20-year-old college student Vignesh shared how he was forced to be "love proof" this Love Day, "Honestly, I wanted to go on a date with my long-time match on 14; instead, I had to 'love-proof' myself. It's the finances. My wallet isn't deep enough to buy an expensive gift or go to an over-priced restaurant. At the same time, if I can't do that, it might hurt my match. It was a lose-lose situation."

Gen-Z's paradox of participation

While the younger generation of daters openly criticised the hype around the day of love and went so far as to call it "outdated," QuackQuack's data revealed that most of these daters actively sought matches, planned last-minute dates, and non-dates with platonic friends on the app; only 9% skipped the day altogether.

This trend also highlighted an underlying pressure to "do something" among the young daters below 24. Pranav, 23-year-old Phd scholar, commented, "I decided to skip the day. But, honestly, the FOMO that I felt after watching all the 'couple posts' on my social media made me wonder if deep down I wanted to celebrate but was worried about looking uncool." On the other hand, Ananya (24) from Delhi explained, "I was not planning on doing anything, but I swear, my feed was full of couple photos. I felt so left out that I found a match at the last minute and went out."

The "Re-Connect Rush"

The Re-Connect Rush trend was rampant among the crowd between 28 and 35 from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. Respondents disclosed revisiting past connections and initiated chats with matches that have been dormant for over 3 months. The claim was backed by QuackQuack's data showing a spike in chats among stagnant matches around the Love Week. 17% of men and 11% of women revealed planning dates with their "rekindled matches" and finding the compatibility better than the matches they were locked in on.

The MVPs - Friend-zoning and multiple match mania

The fear of missing out drove both singles and daters in undefined relationships to explore multiple matches. 5611 single men and 3786 women revealed rushing to match at the beginning of the month but moved on to the trending "Friend Zone," where they sought genuine companions online right before the d-day owing to the hurried nature of the matches. Jhelum from Mumbai said, "I was desperate to find a date and randomly matched with men. But when I saw the same desperation in them, it hit me that these matches will never work."

Singles were not the only ones active on the app; the survey data revealed that 2 in 7 users who have been consistently interacting with a single match for more than 3 weeks engaged in the Multiple Match Mania trend, where they connected and chatted with new matches closer to the day