Ed Sheeran wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show

Updated on: 01 April,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The singer sits down with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch in the upcoming episode

Ed Sheeran wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show

Ed Sheeran


The Shape of you hitmaker Ed Sheeran revealed he wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show as it “looks fun”. The singer, 32, talked about the idea of showing up in the hit series, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show. The singer sits down with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch in the upcoming episode.


He said, “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity... It looks quite fun, genuinely. If I had time off, [I would] go in a jungle with a bunch of people [I] sort of know. I am not going to do it, [but] I do like the idea of it.”



As per reports, in recent weeks, Sheeran has opened up about his personal life, including how he developed an eating disorder after comparing himself to pop stars like Justin Bieber. Sheeran previously said he began struggling with his body image after he collaborated with Bieber and Shawn Mendes, who have “fantastic figures”.

