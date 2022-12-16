Eddie Murphy to be feted with Cecil B DeMille Award

Murphy next stars in Netflix’s comedy You People with Jonah Hill, and he is working on the sequel of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award at the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced.

The actor, 61, previously earned six Golden Globe nominations, including new star of the year back in 1983 for the film 48 Hrs. His other acting nominations came for the movies, Trading Places (1983), The Nutty Professor (1996), Dreamgirls (2006), and Dolemite Is My Name (2019).

“We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Eddie Murphy,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release, and added, “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades.”

Murphy next stars in Netflix’s comedy You People with Jonah Hill, and he is working on the sequel of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B DeMille Award, which is decided on by the HFPA Board of Directors, include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and Tom Hanks.

