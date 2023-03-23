Eddie Redmayne to star in 'The Day of the Jackal'

Redmayne will play the Jackal, who is hired by the OAS, a French dissident organisation, to kill then-president of France Charles de Gaulle

Eddie Redmayne

Actor Eddie Redmayne has been cast in The Day of the Jackal, an upcoming reimagining of Frederick Forsyth’s novel and the film of the same name. He will also executive produce the thriller series. Redmayne will play the Jackal, who is hired by the OAS, a French dissident organisation, to kill then-president of France Charles de Gaulle.

Redmayne recently starred opposite Jessica Chastain in Netflix’s The Good Nurse. He is also known for playing Stephen Hawking in James Marsh’s 2014 biopic The Theory of Everything, which earned him the Oscar for Best Actor. He is also known for his performance in The Trial of The Chicago Seven, The Danish Girl, Les Miserables and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway to play pop star in David Lowery's 'Mother Mary'

Ronan Bennett serves as showrunner of The Day of the Jackal, and Brian Kirk as director. Production of the series will begin this year. “We are excited to bring to life Ronan Bennett’s re-imagining of Forsyth’s revered thriller in the complex world in which we live today and are incredibly fortunate to have an actor of Eddie’s calibre as our Jackal,” said Carnival CEO Gareth Neame, and added, “Paired with Ronan’s screenplay and Brian Kirk’s direction, this is a first-class creative team.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever