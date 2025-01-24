Breaking News
Emilia Perez leads Oscar nominations

Updated on: 24 January,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Washington
The full nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were revealed by Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang on January 23, 2025

Emilia Perez leads Oscar nominations

(Left) A still from Emilia Pérez, (right) Timothee Chalamet. Pics/Getty Images

The Oscar nominations were announced on January 23. Emilia Pérez leads this year’s Oscars field with 13 nominations, ahead of Wicked and The Brutalist, which both ended up with 10 nominations. 


The much-talked-about film has set a new record with the most nominations ever for a movie not in the English language. Lead star Karla Sofía Gascón has also become the first openly trans person to be nominated for an acting Oscar. The full nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were revealed by Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.


This year’s ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 2, with Conan O’Brien taking over from Jimmy Fallon as the host. Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked will vie for the Best Picture title, while Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan have been nominated for Actor In A Leading Role. Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres will vie for the Actress In A Leading Role title. 

