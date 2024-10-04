Breaking News
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces pregnancy, netizens say, 'Slim Shady is now grandpa' 

Updated on: 04 October,2024 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The video, released Thursday, features home clips of Eminem and Hailie from as far back as 1999, along with photos and moments from her wedding in May, all set to the emotional song Temporary

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces pregnancy, netizens say, 'Slim Shady is now grandpa' 

Eminem and Haile

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces pregnancy, netizens say, 'Slim Shady is now grandpa' 
Eminem has retired his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady, with his latest album and is embracing a new title: Grandpa. The rapper revealed that his daughter, Hailie Jade, is expecting in a heartfelt music video dedicated to their bond.


Eminem's daughter Hailie is expecting a baby, see the announcement!


The video, released Thursday, features home clips of Eminem and Hailie from as far back as 1999, along with photos and moments from her wedding in May, all set to the emotional song "Temporary." Near the end, Hailie shares the big news with her dad that she and her husband, Evan McClintock, are expecting. She hands him a blue football jersey with "Grandpa" where the player’s name would go, and the number "1" on it. She also includes a sonogram image, leaving Eminem surprised, with wide eyes and a dropped jaw.


When Hailie Jade got married 

Eminem, the iconic rapper known for his sharp lyrics and powerful stage presence, took on a different role this weekend as he witnessed his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, exchange vows with her fiance Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony in Battle Creek, MI. The proud father was front and centre at the joyous occasion, celebrating alongside close friends and family, as confirmed by TMZ.

The intimate affair saw Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, donning a tuxedo as he took to the dance floor with his daughter, Hailie, who looked resplendent in her white bridal gown. Images obtained by TMZ showcase the heartfelt moment shared between father and daughter, as they twirled and swayed to the music, surrounded by loved ones.

About Eminem recently at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Eminem brought back his iconic Slim Shady persona at the 2024 MTV VMAs, giving fans a nostalgic performance that kicked off the night in a memorable way.The rapper, whose latest album is titled 'The Death of Slim Shady,' revived his platinum-haired alter ego during his performance of "Houdini," echoing his famous 2000 VMAs entrance.

Eminem entered the Long Island UBS Arena with a group of look-alikes, all sporting the signature blond hair. The scene was reminiscent of his 2000 VMAs act, where he performed alongside 100 look-alikes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Before entering the arena, the VMAs even featured a Bat-Signal-like "E" in the sky, adding to the dramatic build-up.

Once on stage, Eminem navigated through his doppelgangers before transitioning into his next track, "Somebody Save Me." For this part, he ditched the wig for a black hat, returning to his modern look. Jelly Roll, who is featured on the song, appeared on screen via video as he was unable to attend due to his ongoing tour.

(With inputs from ANI)

