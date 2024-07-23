Breaking News
Eminem grabs top spot on Billboard 200 with new album, Taylor Swift on 4th spot

Updated on: 23 July,2024 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

‘The Death of Slim Shady’ marks Eminem’s 12th album, and opened at the top of the all-genre-inclusive chart with the equivalent of 281,000 album units in the United States

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who had been on the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since the release of her album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, has now been replaced by Rap icon Eminem for the top spot.


Eminem has grabbed the top spot courtesy of his album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)’, reports Variety.



‘The Death of Slim Shady’ marks Eminem’s 12th album, and opened at the top of the all-genre-inclusive chart with the equivalent of 281,000 album units in the United States.


As per Variety, it also logs 220 million streams and 114,000 sales, the data is provided by Luminate. Eminem first announced the album during the NFL Draft in April, and later published an obituary in the Detroit Free Press bidding adieu to Slim Shady, his career-long alter ego that he’s played as a character in his songs and in videos.

The LP is Eminem’s first record since ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, a January 2020 release. ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)’ is Eminem’s eleventh album to reach the Number 1 spot, a figure that puts him in a tie with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Ye (Kanye West).

Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, meanwhile, slipped to Number 4 following a record-breaking 12-week streak at No. 1. It held the post with unrivalled availability in variants — multiple different vinyl, CD or cassette versions of an already-released album or EP — that were released across numerous weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

