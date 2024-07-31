American rapper Eminem revealed in a recent video that he invented Slim Shady, his problematic alter ego, as his music was 'going nowhere'

Eminem (Pic: AFP)

American rapper Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, revealed in a recent video that he invented Slim Shady, his problematic alter ego, as his music was 'going nowhere'.

The 51-year-old rapper rose to global fame with his 2000 rap ‘The Real Slim Shady’, and in a video titled ‘Slim Shady vs Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off’ for a cover for Complex magazine, he reflected how his performing persona came about before saying it pushed him into addiction.

Eminem and his alter ego were seen having a conversation in the video, discussing the problems the latter caused him in his life and career.

“I have grown up bro, my fanbase has grown up. The world’s changed. People are way more sensitive now,” the rapper told his alter ego.

He also revealed, “I invented you because my life was …. My music was going nowhere and I was broke.”

He attacked his Slim Shady by declaring, “You didn’t fix anything. You actually made that worse. You’re the reason I had to self-medicate. Because of you I almost lost my career, my family, my life.”

“Life’s been great since you’ve been gone,” he commented.

Eminem recently released his latest studio album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ and hours before it came out the rapper told fans on X, formerly called Twitter: “Public service announcement: the ‘Death of Slim Shady’ is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy.”

The rapper, who has been clean and sober for years after his well-documented addiction battles, had also shared an obituary for Slim Shady, declaring him dead ahead of the release of the record.

(With inputs from IANS)