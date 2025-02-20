Breaking News
Is Eminem finally coming to India? Grammy-winning rapper’s schedule leaked online

Updated on: 20 February,2025 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A Reddit post reveals that Eminem is set to arrive in Mumbai on June 3. The tour will commence on March 15 in Los Angeles and conclude in Melbourne, Australia on June 22

Eminem Pic/AFP

Detroit's rap legend Eminem is reportedly set to kickstart his world tour this year. The Grammy-winning sensation’s schedule has been leaked online and interestingly there’s a slot for Mumbai in June 2025. A post on Reddit has hit the viral note that shows Eminem’s tour dates for North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. If this post is true, the rapper will be the latest addition to the slew of international stars who performed in India in the past couple of months. 



Eminem is finally coming to India!!!
byu/bakchodtohmaihu inIndianHipHopHeads


Eminem’s India concert 

The Reddit post reveals that the Slim Shady hitmaker is set to arrive in Mumbai on June 3. The tour will commence on March 15 in Los Angeles and conclude in Melbourne, Australia on June 22. Last year, Eminem unveiled his studio album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)'. Slim Shady, Eminem's notorious alter ego, has been an integral part of his persona since the late 1990s, first introduced in the 'Slim Shady EP' followed by 'The Slim Shady LP.' Throughout his illustrious career, Eminem has wielded this alter ego to deliver his most provocative and controversial verses, marking him a polarizing figure in the realm of hip-hop.

Eminem's performance at the 2024 VMAs

Eminem brought back his iconic Slim Shady persona at the 2024 MTV VMAs, giving fans a nostalgic performance that kicked off the night in a memorable way. Eminem entered the Long Island UBS Arena with a group of look-alikes, all sporting the signature blond hair. The scene was reminiscent of his 2000 VMAs act, where he performed alongside 100 look-alikes. 

International artists who have performed in India

2025 was off to a great start when British rock band Coldplay performed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Before that, stars like Dua Lipa, Akon, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna stepped on Indian soil to deliver memorable concerts. The most recent star to perform was Ed Sheeran who returned with his Mathematics Tour and performed in several Indian cities. If Eminem comes to India it will be yet another newsworthy moment as fans will throng for tickets to witness the rap legend in person. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

