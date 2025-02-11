Breaking News
Watch: Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a scooter ride in Kolkata, fans say ‘2025 is full of wonders’

Updated on: 11 February,2025 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ed Sheeran stopped at Kolkata where he met Arijit Singh. A viral video shows Arijit taking Ed on a scooter ride in the lanes of Jiaganj Azimganj, a city in West Bengal

Ed Sheeran with Arijit Singh

Global pop star Ed Sheeran, who returned to India for his Mathematics Tour is set to perform in Shillong on February 12. The British singer stopped at Kolkata before heading to the concert venue where he met Arijit Singh. A viral video shows Arijit taking Ed on a scooter ride in the lanes of Jiaganj Azimganj, a city in West Bengal. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
Bengaluru police stop Ed Sheeran’s street performance

Ed Sheeran, who enthralled fans in Bengaluru with an electrifying performance was stopped by the Bengaluru police when he put up a surprise show on Church Street. A clip showed an officer pulling the plug on the singer. Ed took to Instagram and wrote, "We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though.”

Speaking on the incident, Shekar T Tekkannanavar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru told ANI, "A member among the event organizers came to meet me to seek permission for the Streetside performance at Church Street. I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place."

About Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. It comprises 131 shows, the tour commenced on 23 April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. The India leg of the tour kicked off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured. Last year he performed in Mumbai as part of his Asia and Europe Tour. Filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit gathered under one roof to party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

Kapil Sharma also hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, and Munawar Faruqui, among several others, attended the party. The singer also met Shah Rukh Khan at his residence. 

arijit singh ed sheeran kolkata musical concert

