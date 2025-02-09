Breaking News
Bengaluru police pull the plug on Ed Sheeran for performing on street without permission - watch video

Updated on: 09 February,2025 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A viral video shows Ed Sheeran singing Shape of You on the streets of Bengaluru when the cops arrive and pull the plug on him. The incident has led to mixed reactions

Ed Sheeran in Bengaluru Pic/X

British singer Ed Sheeran, who enthralled fans in Bengaluru with his concert on February 8, was stopped by the city’s police when he put up a surprise show at Church Street. A viral video shows Ed singing Shape of You when the cops arrive and pull the plug on him. The incident has led to mixed reactions from fans, with calling it bizarre, while others find it funny. While Ed and his team claimed that they took permission to perform, the Bengaluru police denied it. Watch the video below. 





Ed Sheeran teams up with AR Rahman in Chennai

Ed Sheeran's Chennai concert turned out to be memorable for the audience as they witnessed a magical performance of music maestro AR Rahman alongside Sheeran. The duo not only interacted with fans but also belted out a remix of Ed's Shape of You and Rahman's Urvasi. Hours after his performance, Ed took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for receiving an "honour" to share the stage with Rahman. "What an honor @arrahman," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

About Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour

The Mathematics Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by Ed Sheeran. It comprises 131 shows, the tour commenced on 23 April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. The India leg of the tour kicked off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured. Last year he performed in Mumbai as part of his Asia and Europe Tour. Filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for him at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood gathered together under one roof to party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

Kapil Sharma also hosted a grand party for Ed Sheeran. The party was attended by Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Pooran Singh, and Munawar Faruqui, among several others. The singer also met Shah Rukh Khan at his residence. 

