Emmys 2024: Jean Smart wins her sixth Emmy, gets standing ovation

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

As she went on stage to receive the award, the audience loudly cheered for her and even gave her a standing ovation. Isn't that a lovely gesture

Emmys 2024: Jean Smart wins her sixth Emmy, gets standing ovation

Jean Smart, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks”, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP

At the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Veteran actor Jean Smart claimed the title of Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her outstanding role in 'Hacks'.


As she went on stage to receive the award, the audience loudly cheered for her and even gave her a standing ovation. Isn't that a lovely gesture?



Her win tonight cements her status as one of television's most enduring and beloved stars, as she continues to bring that trademark depth and heart to a character.


"It's very humbling. It really is. I appreciate this," Smart said she accepted the trophy. Then she went in for the punchline. "Because I don't get enough attention. I'm serious."

Jean is now a three-time Emmy Award winner.

A while ago, actor Jeremy Allen White bagged the Emmy trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his outstanding performance in FX's 'The Bear'.

For the second year in a row, White was named the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday, as per People.

While accepting the award, he said, "Thank you, thank you ,thank you, so much. My heart is just beating outside of its chest.

"He also thanked his fellow nominees, which included Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as well as D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows."I'm so honoured to be in your company," he said, before thanking his Bear costars, telling them, "I want us to be in each other's lives forever."

"This show has changed my life," said White. "It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you're able to reach out, you're really truly never alone. I thank this show."

This marks the second Emmy nomination for White, who plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the hit Hulu series. He also won the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for the same role last year.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

emmy awards hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

