Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin enact their award losing faces

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Washington
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actors Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, who are receiving great response to the newly released season of their streaming show, Only Murders in the Building, have revealed how they react when they are nominated but don’t win an award.


The actors appeared on the talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when they were asked by the show host Jimmy Fallon about their honest reactions to not bagging an award. Martin said, “They cut our shots to the crowd, so, you’re always on”.



Gomez enacted how she would react upon not hearing her name as the winner, she first gasped, but quickly regained her composure and clapped while switching into the appreciation mode for her fellow female actors who just won an award. While she was inaudible, Gomez lip-synced saying, “She should have won”.


If Gomez’s reaction was more subtle and natural, Martin’s response made the audience in the show crackle up, as he first held his chest, and then saluted to the guy who won the award in place of him.

If you felt that Martin’s reaction was funny, Short’s response will leave you laughing as you roll on the floor. Short enacted his “losing face” and couldn’t keep it subtle as every single muscle on his face moved in disappointment as he screamed, “Mama I let you down” at the top of his lungs.

The 4th season of Only Murders in the Building has dropped in the USA. The show follows three strangers (played by Martin, Short, and Gomez), who have a shared interest in true crime podcasts. They become friends while investigating a succession of suspicious murders in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building, and produce their own podcast about the cases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

