Ahead of Only Murders in the Building season 4, here are other exceptional performances of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short you can watch

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 dropped on August 27

Only Murders in The Building: Watch other iconic performances by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin

As Only Murders in the Building Season 4 dropped on August 27, it’s the perfect moment to dive into the world of other incredible projects starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. These remarkable talents have graced screens with their unique flair, bringing to life a variety of unforgettable characters and stories. Whether it’s Selena’s captivating performances, Steve’s comedic genius, or Martin’s charismatic presence, each title showcases the versatility and brilliance of these stars.

Discover more of their exceptional work on Disney+ Hotstar, and celebrate the rich tapestry of talent that continues to make Only Murders in the Building a standout series.

Only Murders in The Building (3 seasons):

Three strangers obsessed with true crime find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their apartment building.

Selena Gomez:

Disney| Wizards of Waverly Place (4 seasons):

Alex, Justin and Max Russo are not you ordinary teenagers - they’re secretly wizards in training!

Ramona and Beezus (2010):

Ramona Quimbly, an adventurous young girl, uses her imagination to escape her reality that is quickly spinning out of reach.

Steve Martin:

The Big Year (2011):

The film is about Big Year, a competition among birders, who can spot and identify the highest number of bird species in North America, in a calendar year.

Martin Short:

Disney | Santa Clause 3 - The Escape Clause (2006)

Santa, aka Scott Calvin, is faced with double duty: how to keep his family happy, and how to stop Jack Frost from sabotaging the toy factory.

Disney | Treasure Planet (2002):

A secret map inspires Jim Hawkins and John Silver to journey across the universe in a thrilling treasure hunt.

Disney | Frankenweenie (2012):

Viktor invites trouble when he revives his dead pet dog Sparky after it is hit by a car. Now, Sparky looks like a monster and terrifies Viktor’s neighbours.

How I Met Your Mother (9 seasons):

Ted Mosby, an architect, recounts to his children the events that led him to meet their mother.

