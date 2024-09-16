For the second year in a row, White was named the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Bear”, poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Emmys 2024: 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White's acceptance speech gets censored, here's what he said x 00:00

It's a special day for actor Jeremy Allen White as he bagged the Emmy trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his outstanding performance in FX's 'The Bear'. For the second year in a row, White was named the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday, as per People.

What Jeremy Allen White said in his acceptance speech

While accepting the award, Jeremy said, "Thank you, thank you ,thank you, so much.My heart is just beating outside of its chest."

He also thanked his fellow nominees, which included Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as well as D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows.

"I'm so honoured to be in your company," he said, before thanking his Bear costars, telling them, "I want us to be in each other's lives forever."

"This show has changed my life," said White. "It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you're able to reach out, you're really truly never alone. I thank this show."

What got censored in Jeremy Allen White's speech

Right before he talked about the show changing his life, a part of Jeremy's speech was censored. According to a report in IndieWire who were present at the awards revealed that Jeremy had said 'Jesus Christ'.

Jeremy Allen White’s acceptance speech for his second Emmy win.



This marks the second Emmy nomination for White, who plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the hit Hulu series. He also won the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for the same role last year.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the television's biggest night.Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt's Creek -- Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor -- in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

The Emmys is currently streaming live on Lionsgate Play.