Everett Peck, 'Duckman' creator and animation star, dies at 71

Updated on: 17 June,2022 11:43 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Alexander played Eric Tiberius 'Duckman', a self-obsessed "private dick/family man" who lives with his deceased wife, sister, two children, and mother-in-law

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Everett Peck, the illustrator and cartoonist of the wacky animated series 'Duckman' starring Jason Alexander, has died. He was 71 years old at the time.

According to a post on his Instagram handle, Peck died on Tuesday. "Mr Peck has left the studio," the posts read. There were no more facts about his death available at the time.




Peck created 'Duckman' for a Dark Horse Comics one-shot comic book in 1990 while presenting the idea for an adult-oriented animated series. It premiered on the USA Network in 1994, was produced by Klasky-Csupo (the original production company behind The Simpsons), and ran for four seasons until 1997, receiving three Emmy nominations.


