Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Fans decode Taylor Swifts ThanK aIMee Is it a Kim Kardashian diss track in disguise
<< Back to Elections 2024

Fans decode Taylor Swift's 'ThanK, aIMee' - Is it a Kim Kardashian diss track in disguise?

Updated on: 19 April,2024 04:37 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

It's been a few hours since the release of Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' and netizens are speculating one song is about her beef with Kim Kardashian

Fans decode Taylor Swift's 'ThanK, aIMee' - Is it a Kim Kardashian diss track in disguise?

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian

Listen to this article
Fans decode Taylor Swift's 'ThanK, aIMee' - Is it a Kim Kardashian diss track in disguise?
x
00:00

While the Swifties didn't receive 'Reputation (Taylor's Version),' Taylor Swift dropped a musical masterpiece this morning with her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Allegedly centred around her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, the album features numerous heart-wrenching songs. One song in particular, "ThanK, aIMee," grabbed Swifties' attention, mainly because the capital letters spell out "KIM."


Fans decode Taylor Swift's 'ThanK, aIMee'


After dropping the first 16 songs of her album, Swift surprised everyone by announcing an expansion called The Tortured Poets Department with 15 more tracks. "ThanK, aIMee" is the 24th song, and fans think it's aimed at Kim. They noticed the lyrics are pretty harsh and seem to directly target the Skims founder.


In one of the verses, the singer croons, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," a song about a mean schoolgirl.

Moreover, Taylor Swift alludes to North West's infamous tiktok where she was seen lipsyncing to one of Taylor's songs. In the newly released song, she said, "And one day, your kid comes home singin' A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Taylor Swift on her feud with Kim Kardashian

Previously, in an interview with Time Magazine, Taylor Swift touched on the infamous drama with Kanye West and his then wife Kim Kardashian, where she edited a phone call where it looked like Taylor Swift consented to Kanye West's use of her name in relation to a beyond inappropriate line. Speaking on this, she said, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she says. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.” (Kardashian wrote, in a 2020 social media post, that the situation “forced me to defend him.”)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK