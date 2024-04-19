It's been a few hours since the release of Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' and netizens are speculating one song is about her beef with Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian

While the Swifties didn't receive 'Reputation (Taylor's Version),' Taylor Swift dropped a musical masterpiece this morning with her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.' Allegedly centred around her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, the album features numerous heart-wrenching songs. One song in particular, "ThanK, aIMee," grabbed Swifties' attention, mainly because the capital letters spell out "KIM."

Fans decode Taylor Swift's 'ThanK, aIMee'

After dropping the first 16 songs of her album, Swift surprised everyone by announcing an expansion called The Tortured Poets Department with 15 more tracks. "ThanK, aIMee" is the 24th song, and fans think it's aimed at Kim. They noticed the lyrics are pretty harsh and seem to directly target the Skims founder.

In one of the verses, the singer croons, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," a song about a mean schoolgirl.

Moreover, Taylor Swift alludes to North West's infamous tiktok where she was seen lipsyncing to one of Taylor's songs. In the newly released song, she said, "And one day, your kid comes home singin' A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Taylor Swift on her feud with Kim Kardashian

Previously, in an interview with Time Magazine, Taylor Swift touched on the infamous drama with Kanye West and his then wife Kim Kardashian, where she edited a phone call where it looked like Taylor Swift consented to Kanye West's use of her name in relation to a beyond inappropriate line. Speaking on this, she said, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she says. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.” (Kardashian wrote, in a 2020 social media post, that the situation “forced me to defend him.”)