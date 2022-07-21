Fans excited about Jin's acting project as Kim Namgil opens up about working with the BTS member, Cha Eun Woo and Seohyun

The BTS vocalist has a degree in Film studies from Konkuk University

Jin/Instagram

Fans of BTS's vocalist Seokjin are all excited about a potential acting project featuring the K-pop star. Actor Kim Nam Gil mentioned working with Jin, Astro’s Cha Eun Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun. While the other two have been part of acting projects, Jin as an actor has come as a surprise. The BTS vocalist has a degree in Film studies from Konkuk University.

Meanwhile, the group's vocal line Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are all set to release 'Bad Decisions' with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The new song will be out on August 5. In a new video released over social media, Benny Blanco is seen joking with Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook, asking he could join their band. At first the band members refuse and then agree to ‘make the best song ever.'

