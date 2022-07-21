BTS’s song 'Bad Decisions' with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco out on August 5

Benny also shared the promotional schedule for the song on Twitter

After BTS's Jungkook’s dropped 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth, J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, the vocal line Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are all set to release 'Bad Decisions' with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The new song will be out on August 5. In a new video released over social media, Benny Blanco is seen joking with Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook, asking he could join their band. At first the band members refuse and then agree to ‘make the best song ever.' Benny also shared the promotional schedule for the song on Twitter.

While Snoop Dogg had spoken about the song, BTS hadn't confirmed the collaboration earlier.