Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Uttar Pradesh Police makes fifth arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Eknath Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime, says ex-home minister
Mumbai Crime: 4-star hotel chef in Andheri stabs waiter to death over order
Karnataka: Transgender held for cheating woman by posing as man on Facebook
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTSs song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco out on August 5

BTS’s song 'Bad Decisions' with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco out on August 5

Updated on: 21 July,2022 05:15 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Benny also shared the promotional schedule for the song on Twitter

BTS’s song 'Bad Decisions' with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco out on August 5

BTS and Benny Blanco


After BTS's Jungkook’s dropped 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth, J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, the vocal line Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are all set to release 'Bad Decisions' with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. The new song will be out on August 5. In a new video released over social media, Benny Blanco is seen joking with Jimin, V, Jin and Jungkook, asking he could join their band. At first the band members refuse and then agree to ‘make the best song ever.' Benny also shared the promotional schedule for the song on Twitter. 

While Snoop Dogg had spoken about the song, BTS hadn't confirmed the collaboration earlier. 

 


BTS Jungkook Seokjin Jimin J-hope Kim Taehyung K-Pop snoop dogg

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK