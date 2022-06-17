Stranger Things, Modern Family, Man With A Plan: Five fictional dads we all can relate to!

As we all will celebrate Father’s Day on 19th June 2022, we suggest watching these quintessential dads across, who will remind you of your old man and his cute antics

David Harbour aka Jim Hopper from Stranger Things 4/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Funny, bold and courageous, fathers are superheroes and the most loving people we could be around. Their funny comebacks and witty lines always light up the day. As we all will celebrate Father’s Day on 19th June 2022, we suggest watching these quintessential dads across, who will remind you of your old man and his cute antics.

1. Dr. Martin Whitly from Prodigal Son

Prodigal is centred around Malcolm Bright, whose father Dr. Martin Whitly, is the infamous serial killer known as "The Surgeon”. As a child, Malcolm was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Now a profiler working with the New York City Police Department, Malcolm finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly's insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons. This Father’s Day, Colors Infinity will take you on a journey to showcase one of the most convoluted and complex father-son relationships in the history of television! Go on a crazy journey with ‘Prodigal Son’ S1 and S2 all day long on 18th and 19th June, Saturday and Sunday.

Show full article