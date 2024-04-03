article First poster of ’Joker: Folie a Deux’ shows Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga in dance pose
Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and is helmed by Todd Phillips

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Pics/AFP

The makers of the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, dropped the film's first official poster on Tuesday.


The poster shows the lead pair engaged in an intimate dancing pose with their eyes closed. In the poster, Joaquin’s character of Joker holds Lady Gaga in his arms as they wear the signature Joker makeup.


While the couple features on the left side of the frame, the spotlight shines on them from the upper right of the frame lending a shade of Cyan to the frame. The visual designer has made good use of the negative space as the poster seems quite balanced in terms of the frame aesthetics and the geometry.


The makers also notified about the trailer release of the film, as they wrote in the caption, “The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie”.

The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and is helmed by Todd Phillips.

The film is a sequel to 'Joker', which was released in 2019. It was a critical and commercial smash in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. The film bagged the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It rocked the Academy Awards with 11 nominations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lady gaga hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
