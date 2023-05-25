Florence Pugh says indie film people were ‘pissed’ when she joined MCU

Pugh also appeared in the Disney+ show, Hawkeye. But before Marvel, she made her name in Hollywood by fronting several indie films, including Midsommar (2019) and Lady Macbeth (2016), The Wonder (2022) and A Good Person

Although many would look at joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a huge career achievement, Florence Pugh said that not everyone thought the same when she landed the role.

In an interview with an international magazine, the actor, who joined MCU as Yelena Belova with Black Widow (2021), said that some people in the independent film community were “really pissed off.” She reportedly said, “They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’ And I [retorted], ‘No, I’m working as hard as I used to. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just that people are watching them now. One just has to be a bit more organised with their schedule.’”

Pugh also appeared in the Disney+ show, Hawkeye. But before Marvel, she made her name in Hollywood by fronting several indie films, including Midsommar (2019) and Lady Macbeth (2016), The Wonder (2022) and A Good Person.

During a previous interview in March, she also recalled how people in the industry told her that she would never go back to small movies again. But Pugh asserted that she believes “there’s beauty in all types of films.” After nearly a decade in the industry, the actor continues to find balance with the projects she takes on.

In the latest interview, the actor also revealed that she gets a sense of a film’s success while working on the set. While she didn’t share the project’s name, Pugh noted that she has “definitely” seen a movie fall apart before.

