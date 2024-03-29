Florence Pugh shares BTS moments from sets of 'Thunderbolts'

"I don't even think you're supposed to be doing this," Schreier tells Pugh when she pans to a playback monitor and reveals Yelena in a fighting stance

Florence Pugh. Pic/AFP

Actor Florence Pugh is back on the Marvel set. The actress shared some behind-the-scenes moments of the Atlanta set where she is currently shooting for the upcoming 'Thunderbolts', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I've dropped off for a little bit, but that's partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I'm not supposed to talk about," Pugh said in a video posted to Instagram. "But I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don't tell anyone ... I can show you a sneak peek of the set."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh plays assassin Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character first appeared in 2021's Black Widow and later in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Pugh appears in costume in the video, elevating the camera to show off Yelena's outfit before going on to reveal additional 'Thunderbolts' structures under construction. She also chats with filmmaker Jake Schreier.

"I don't even think you're supposed to be doing this," Schreier tells Pugh when she pans to a playback monitor and reveals Yelena in a fighting stance.

Pugh's video also featured a glimpse of a crew member's chair, and observant fans are now wondering why the Thunderbolts title is written with an asterisk.

The Thunderbolts Marvel comics reveal the complicated narrative of a bunch of criminals, but storyline information for the film adaptation are scant. Early rumours mentioned new parts for Steven Yeun and Ayo Edebiri, as well as returning Marvel performers Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, and Olga Kurylenko, however, Yeun and Edebiri left the project early this year. Lewis Pullman from Top Gun: Maverick and Geraldine Viswanathan from Drive Away Dolls replaced the two actors.

The film's production was delayed by last summer's writers' and actors' strikes and is currently set for release on July 25, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

