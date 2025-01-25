Breaking News
Did Jennifer Aniston ‘admit’ about her secret affair with former US President Barack Obama?

Updated on: 25 January,2025 11:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Reports of Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama’s alleged affair surfaced in the media after a friend of the Friends actor claimed that she admitted to the same during a gathering

Jennifer Aniston, Barack Obama Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt dated John Mayer, and then got hitched to Justin Theroux in the years since is now making headlines for her alleged affair with former US President Barack Obama. The latter has sparked divorce rumours with Michelle Obama after 32 years of marriage. 


Jennifer Aniston rumoured to be dating Barack Obama 


Reports of Aniston and Obama’s alleged affair surfaced in the media after a friend of the Friends actor claimed that she admitted to the same during a gathering. American author Jessica Reed Kraus posted on her substack on January 15 a DM which read, “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”


During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aniston jokingly addressed the relationship rumours and said, “Of all the calls from my publicist about tabloid stories, this one didn’t make me mad. I know Michelle [Obama] more than him.”

Journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly also reacted to the reports and said, "I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in democrat circles, never mind America. I don't remember a presidential divorce in modern history."

Reports of Barack and Michelle’s divorce made headlines after the latter skipped US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20. She also didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral. 

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship history

has been married twice before. She was first married to Brad Pitt in 2000 before they split in 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux in 2012, but they also separated in 2018. She has dated Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn, and John Mayer.

On the acting front, Jennifer Aniston is seen in The Morning Show. The oddball drama earned a slew of Emmy nominations last year -- including 'Outstanding Drama Series' and 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for both Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon. 

