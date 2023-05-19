General Hospital actor Haley Pullos arrested for DUI

Reports claim that Pullos was driving on the 134 freeway when she swerved, jumped over a median barrier and started driving the wrong way toward oncoming traffic. The actor eventually ended up colliding with a car that was going approximately 60 mph

General Hospital star Haley Pullos, according to reports, was arrested and charged with a Driving Under Influence (DUI) after being involved in a horrific car crash in Pasadena, California.

Reports claim that Pullos was driving on the 134 freeway when she swerved, jumped over a median barrier and started driving the wrong way toward oncoming traffic. The actor eventually ended up colliding with a car that was going approximately 60 mph.

Pasadena Fire Department also shared on Twitter a collection of photos taken from the crash site, featuring both cars in total shambles following the crash. “Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway at the Orange Grove exit early morning. Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision,” authorities wrote in a Facebook post.

Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the medical drama, had to be pried out of her car by Pasadena firefighters. Officers later found marijuana edibles and mini-bottles of tequila in the car. The report added that she slurred in her speech and smelt of alcohol. She reportedly was also involved in an argument with first responders as she told one firefighter, who was assessing her injuries, “This is a $400 f**king shirt!”

Things escalated as Pullos got physical with hospital staff after the crash to the point where she had to be sedated. Pullos did confirm the car crash in an interview announcing that she would be missing a few episodes of General Hospital.

