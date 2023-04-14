Glen Powell in talks to star in 'Twister' sequel

Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by The Revenant writer Mark L Smith. Twisters is set to release on July 19, 2024.

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s Twisters, a sequel to 1996’s Twister. Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by The Revenant writer Mark L Smith. Twisters is set to release on July 19, 2024.

Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1996’s Twister made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. It was directed by Jan De Bont (of Speed fame) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg as executive producer.

As per reports, the film is described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie. However, plot details for Twisters remain under wraps. The original Twister followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunted down the most powerful tornado in decades.

Powell is currently on a hot streak after his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick. He also has Richard Linklater’s action-comedy Hitman, which he co-wrote and co-produced; Chris Morgan’s sci-fi thriller Deputy X, a potential franchise starter; and buddy comedy Foreign Relations opposite Nick Jonas, in his kitty. He is currently in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

