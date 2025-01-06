Zendaya, who was nominated in the Best Actress in a Film category, walked the red carpet in a stunning orange outfit, and something that caught her eyeballs was her wearing a diamond on her ring finger

Zendaya flaunting her engagement ring at Golden Globes. Pic/X

Hollywood actor Zendaya is engaged to British actor Tom Holland? Well, we are not saying it, but netizens have spotted the big rock on her left-hand ring finger, and they are convinced that the much-in-love couple is now engaged. Zendaya, who was nominated in the Best Actress in a Film category, walked the red carpet in a stunning orange outfit, and something that caught her eyeballs was her wearing a diamond on her ring finger. This has left netizens wondering if her actor-boyfriend Tom Holland had proposed.

Zendaya flaunts her engagement ring

Zendaya was wearing a flowy orange gown for her appearance at the Golden Globes red carpet. She paired her stunning gown with beautiful jewellery, which included Bulgari diamond jewellery pieces. Meanwhile, she wore another ring on the third finger of her left hand's ring finger, and that ring was not from Bulgari. Instead, it was a $200,000 engagement ring from Jessica McCormack.

zendaya with a diamond ring on THAT finger omg… pic.twitter.com/1f6toDxW81 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 6, 2025

ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/5cORfwhuaV — holls ୨୧ (@queendayaa_) January 6, 2025

As per HT, Zendaya Style Resource shared, "The ring on Zendaya's left hand at the Golden Globes is not from Bulgari like the rest of her jewellery is. That is a $200k+ engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jeweler. Omg, she is not even hiding it, but no one seems to have noticed."

These pictures of Zendaya flaunting her ring have made fans go crazy over it. One user wrote, "Did #Zendaya just debut her Jessica McCormack #engagement ring from Tom Holland at the #GoldenGlobes?" "Well, congratulations to Zendaya and Tom on the engagement, I think??," another one wrote. A third fan shared, "Zendaya with a diamond ring on THAT finger omg."

As a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the much-in-love couple worked together in three Spider-Man films. Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating soon after their first film in 2017, but it was four years back in 2021 when they made their relationship official.

India at Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards LIVE streamed exclusively on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 5:30 AM IST onwards. Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light lost the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's Emilia Perez. Kapadia, who was also nominated in the Best Director category at the awards, lost again to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. Held at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Golden Globe Awards brought together a dazzling array of stars from both film and television.