"It's a saving grace", Tom Holland reflects on working opposite Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya. Pics/AFP

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the adorable couples of Hollywood. They have starred in three 'Spider-Man' movies and will spend much of 2025 on film sets together as the stars of a fourth 'Spider-Man' film and Christopher Noplan's untitled film.

Tom Holland opened up about his experience of working with his girlfriend Zendaya. "Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?" said Tom Holland as quoted by Variety.

"Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, the best thing that's ever happened to me," he added on a more serious note.

"It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later." said Tom Holland in 'Dish' podcast.

Zendaya also feels the same when asked about her working bond with Tom Holland, Zendaya shared, "Not really. It's actually strangely comfortable. It's like second nature if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him," as per Deadline.

Zendaya also praised Holland's dedication to his craft, noting his intense passion and unwavering commitment to his work.

"He's so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand per cent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him," she said in a recent interview, as per Deadline.

Their connection isn't just personal; it's also professional. Zendaya continued, "It feels pretty normal. That's how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Their shared history in the 'Spider-Man franchise including their appearances in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017), 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019), and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) has clearly contributed to their comfort level on set.

Zendaya and Holland are set to reprise their roles as MJ and Peter Parker in the upcoming 'Spider-Man 4'.

