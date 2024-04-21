Goldie Hawn looks back at 'darling' daughter Kate Hudson's high school days

Breaking News
Goldie Hawn looks back at darling daughter Kate Hudsons high school days
Updated on: 21 April,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

In the photo, the mother and daughter are seen embracing, clad in matching white tank tops and blue jeans

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Pics/AFP

Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Goldie Hawn recently celebrated her daughter Kate Hudson’s 45th birthday and shared some sweet memories.


The 'Private Benjamin' actress took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback image alongside Hudson, reports 'People' magazine.


In the photo, the mother and daughter are seen embracing, clad in matching white tank tops and blue jeans.


"Happy birthday, my darling daughter @katehudson," Hawn, 78, wrote in the caption.

"Among all the things you have already accomplished in your life -- amazing mother, great dancer, Academy Award-nominated actress, and now a fantastic singer -- let us not forget you were the fastest runner in high school and all of Los Angeles."

"So keep on running sweetheart. You’re a racehorse. I love you," Hawn concluded.

Hudson expressed her gratitude to her mom in the comment section, saying, "Haha! Mama you're the best! Being fast is still my favourite accomplishment. Catch me if you can!! Love you so much."

As per 'People', in addition to the fun tribute from her mom, Hudson received numerous birthday wishes via Instagram, including messages from Reese Witherspoon, Ike Barinholtz, and Sara Foster.

Hawn shares daughter Kate and son Oliver with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson. She and her longtime partner Kurt Russell are also parents to Wyatt Russell.

Hudson has three children; she welcomed her first child, Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004.

