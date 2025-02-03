Breaking News
Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga breaks down in tears as Beyonce wins best album of the year

Updated on: 03 February,2025 02:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Grammy Awards 2025: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and others celebrated in elation as Beyonce was finally awarded Album of the Year. It was Lady Gaga who teared up in joy

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga breaks down in tears as Beyonce wins best album of the year

In Pic: Lady Gaga and Beyonce. Pic/X

The much-awaited Grammy Awards 2025 featured big moments for singers, but the one who made history was Beyonce, who led the nominations this year with 11 nods. Beyonce became the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country music category in half a century, making quite an impact on many. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and others celebrated in elation as Beyonce was finally awarded Album of the Year. It was Lady Gaga who teared up in joy.





Lady Gaga cries for Beyonce

The picture of Lady Gaga crying as she showed her support for Beyonce is winning over the internet. Lady Gaga also took the spotlight after winning the Grammy honour for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and gave a shoutout to “trans people" during her acceptance speech.

Beyonce wins 2 Grammys for Cowboy Carter

Beyonce entered the 2025 Grammy Awards evening with 11 nominations, including nods for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Her hit song Texas Hold 'Em was also nominated in multiple categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Song.

Her win in the country category is historic, as it breaks a 50-year-long barrier, making Beyonce the first Black woman to earn a country Grammy. The previous record holders for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group were The Pointer Sisters in 1975.

At the premiere ceremony, Beyonce also took home her first award of the evening, bringing her total Grammy wins to 33. Already the most-awarded Grammy artist in history, she previously surpassed conductor Georg Solti in 2023, making her the all-time leader in Grammy wins with 32, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel. For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(With inputs from ANI)

