Will Smith attended his first televised award show after his Oscar slapgate. During the 2022 Oscars, Smith made news for slapping host Chris Rock on stage

Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith made his first return to a major televised awards show on Sunday night as he turned presenter for Grammys 2025. He paid tribute to late Quincy Jones. on stage. This marked his return after the 2022 slap incident during the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped the host Chris Rock.

Will Smith turns presenter at Grammys 2025

Smith opened the segment by introducing Herbie Hancock on piano and later introduced 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo, who belted a performance of 'Fly Me to the Moon', reports variety.com.

“This past year, we lost one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times: Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q,” Smith began in his speech, honoring the 28-time Grammy winner.

“In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever. You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones. Quincy made so many music greats, across multiple genres, sound even greater, bringing the best out in legends.”

The Jones tribute also saw Lainey Wilson take the stage for a performance of 'Let the Good Times Roll' and Stevie Wonder seat himself next to Hancock for 'Bluesette' and 'We Are the World'. Janelle Monae capped off the sequence by covering Michael Jackson’s 'Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough' in a glittery tuxedo.

Jones, who died in November, was an executive producer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the long-running sitcom that put Smith on the map. “

The tribute marks the first time that Smith has appeared and presented at a major televised awards show since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in 2022.

Will Smith's Oscars slap gate

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

As per Fox News, following the Oscars incident, the 'King Richard' actor was banned from attending any Academy Award event for the next 10 years. The punishment came after the actor resigned from the academy.

(with inputs from IANS)